Democratic Dilemma: Tensions Rise Over Opposition's Silenced Voice
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut criticizes the Lok Sabha Speaker for allegedly silencing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's voice in Parliament, calling it a threat to democracy. Gandhi claims he was denied a chance to speak on crucial issues, highlighting concerns over opposition suppression in the legislative process.
In a sharp critique, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has accused the Lok Sabha Speaker of undermining democratic norms by allegedly preventing Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, from speaking in Parliament. Raut described this action as perilous for the health of democracy.
Raut's comments come on the heels of claims made by Gandhi, who asserted that his entitlement to speak was disregarded, violating parliamentary conventions. Gandhi expressed frustration over being interrupted and accused the Speaker of abruptly adjourning the session without justification.
Gandhi lamented his inability to address the House on pressing issues like the Maha Kumbh Mela and unemployment. He criticized the perceived lack of space for opposition voices, questioning the Speaker's approach and underscoring the importance of maintaining a dialogue within a democratic framework.
