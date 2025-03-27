Democratic Dilemma: Tensions Rise Over Opposition's Silenced Voice

In a sharp critique, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has accused the Lok Sabha Speaker of undermining democratic norms by allegedly preventing Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, from speaking in Parliament. Raut described this action as perilous for the health of democracy.

Raut's comments come on the heels of claims made by Gandhi, who asserted that his entitlement to speak was disregarded, violating parliamentary conventions. Gandhi expressed frustration over being interrupted and accused the Speaker of abruptly adjourning the session without justification.

Gandhi lamented his inability to address the House on pressing issues like the Maha Kumbh Mela and unemployment. He criticized the perceived lack of space for opposition voices, questioning the Speaker's approach and underscoring the importance of maintaining a dialogue within a democratic framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)