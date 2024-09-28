Left Menu

Kamala Harris Takes Tough Stance on Border Visit Amid Election Countdown

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Arizona-Mexico border, addressing migration issues ahead of the November election. Facing criticism for limited border visits, she plans to tighten asylum restrictions, diverging from Biden's policies. Harris aims to improve her standing on border security, a key political vulnerability exploited by Trump and Republicans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Douglas | Updated: 28-09-2024 04:10 IST
Vice President Kamala Harris made her first visit to the Arizona-Mexico border since her Democratic presidential nomination, confronting a significant vulnerability as the November election approaches.

Harris, dressed in sunglasses and a black coat, interacted with U.S. Border Patrol agents amid near 100-degree temperatures. Breaking from President Joe Biden's policies, she is expected to call for tighter asylum restrictions, addressing a key issue where her rival, former President Donald Trump, has an edge. Harris has faced relentless criticism from Trump and fellow Republicans over the administration's record on migration.

Harris will outline a plan to extend asylum claim restrictions, according to a campaign official. During her visit, she met with local officials including Mayor Donald Huish and Senator Mark Kelly, emphasizing the importance of immigration and border security in Arizona, a critical battleground state. Harris aims to improve her political standing on the issue, defusing Trump's attacks ahead of the election.

Harris also reminded voters of her record as California's attorney general in prosecuting transnational crime along the border. Florida Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost expressed that Harris's push for stricter enforcement responds to the current humanitarian crisis at the border. The vice president's trip to Douglas highlights immigration as a central campaign issue just weeks before Election Day.

