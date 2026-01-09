Vice President Radhakrishnan Celebrates India's Linguistic Unity
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan stated that India's linguistic diversity strengthens its national unity. He emphasized the importance of language in democracy and called for technological aid in language preservation. Speaking at the International Conference on Indian Languages, he highlighted the significance of recognizing and preserving indigenous languages.
On Friday, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan affirmed that India's linguistic diversity fortifies the nation's unity, rather than dividing it. Speaking at the International Conference on Indian Languages in New Delhi, he declared that diverse languages have maintained a shared civilizational ethos.
Radhakrishnan highlighted how democracy thrives when citizens express themselves in their native tongues. He noted a growing trend of Members of Parliament conversing in their mother tongues in Parliament, and applauded the translation of the Constitution into the Santhali language, a move demonstrating respect for linguistic diversity.
Addressing contemporary challenges, he warned of the global endangerment of indigenous languages while emphasizing the importance of technology in preservation efforts. He urged the use of digital archives and AI translation tools to foster the thriving of Indian languages now and into the future.
