Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

The Israeli military conducted substantial airstrikes on Hezbollah's Beirut headquarters on Friday, leading to a series of powerful explosions that devastated multiple high-rise apartment buildings. According to Lebanon's health ministry, the attack resulted in at least six fatalities and 91 injuries.

The strikes targeted Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the militant Hezbollah group, as per sources familiar with the situation. However, the Israeli army has not confirmed the specific target. It remains unclear whether Nasrallah was present at the scene, and Hezbollah has not issued any statement regarding the incident.

Following the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut short his US trip to manage the escalating conflict. The extensive damage and rising death toll have dimmed prospects for a ceasefire, further intensifying the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.

