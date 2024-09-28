Left Menu

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

The Israeli military launched massive strikes targeting Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut, resulting in significant casualties and widespread damage. The attacks marked a major escalation in the ongoing conflict, with speculations on targeting Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The strikes have further complicated hopes for a ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 28-09-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 09:30 IST
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut
Represtative Image
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The Israeli military conducted substantial airstrikes on Hezbollah's Beirut headquarters on Friday, leading to a series of powerful explosions that devastated multiple high-rise apartment buildings. According to Lebanon's health ministry, the attack resulted in at least six fatalities and 91 injuries.

The strikes targeted Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the militant Hezbollah group, as per sources familiar with the situation. However, the Israeli army has not confirmed the specific target. It remains unclear whether Nasrallah was present at the scene, and Hezbollah has not issued any statement regarding the incident.

Following the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut short his US trip to manage the escalating conflict. The extensive damage and rising death toll have dimmed prospects for a ceasefire, further intensifying the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024