Chief Minister Naidu Seeks Public Input for Vision 2047 in Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday urged citizens to contribute ideas for the 'Swarna Andhra Pradesh' initiative, aiming for a GSDP of USD 2.4 trillion by 2047.

The CM also stressed the importance of reaching a per capita income of over USD 43,000 by the same year.

'Our goal is to position India as a global leader with a cutting-edge economy by 2047, and we are soliciting feedback from the public to shape a brighter Andhra Pradesh,' Naidu posted on 'X'. Citizens can submit their ideas directly to the government and receive an e-certificate in recognition of their contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)