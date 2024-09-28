Chief Minister Naidu Seeks Public Input for Vision 2047 in Andhra Pradesh
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has invited public suggestions for shaping the 'Swarna Andhra Pradesh' vision, targeting a GSDP of $2.4 trillion and a per capita income of $43,000 by 2047. Contributions will be recognized with an e-certificate.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-09-2024 12:46 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 12:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday urged citizens to contribute ideas for the 'Swarna Andhra Pradesh' initiative, aiming for a GSDP of USD 2.4 trillion by 2047.
The CM also stressed the importance of reaching a per capita income of over USD 43,000 by the same year.
'Our goal is to position India as a global leader with a cutting-edge economy by 2047, and we are soliciting feedback from the public to shape a brighter Andhra Pradesh,' Naidu posted on 'X'. Citizens can submit their ideas directly to the government and receive an e-certificate in recognition of their contributions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement