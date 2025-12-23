Hedging Bets: Companies Tap Secretive Market Amid Tariff Uncertainty

An emerging market is seeing U.S. companies selling their rights to claim potential refunds of the emergency tariffs imposed during Trump's presidency. This is in response to an ongoing Supreme Court case challenging the legality of these tariffs, with uncertainties surrounding the judgment timeline.

Atlanta-based Kids2, which manufactures most of its products in China, seeks to recover some costs by participating in this secretive financial market. According to CFO Mark Mintman, it offers them an upfront fraction of possible refunds, cushioning them against the court's outcome.

Wall Street has cleverly seized another opportunity, likened to markets for selling future lawsuit payments or annuities, attracting buyers due to the uncorrelated nature and potential lucrative returns if the tariffs are deemed unconstitutional. While some firms benefit now, concerns persist around a potential government strategy to continue collecting tariffs.

