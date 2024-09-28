Andhra Pradesh's Roadmap to a Golden Future: Public Invited to Shape Vision 2047

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called on the residents of Andhra Pradesh to provide their suggestions for achieving 'Swarna Andhra Pradesh' (Golden State) with a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of USD 2.4 trillion by 2047.

The initiative also aims for a per capita income exceeding USD 43,000 by 2047. In a message on 'X', Naidu emphasized the importance of community input for shaping the state's future vision.

Naidu assured that each idea would be considered and contributors will be awarded an e-certificate as a gesture of appreciation from the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

