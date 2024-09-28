PM Modi Urges Voters to Choose a Corruption-Free Future in J&K
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized a future free from corruption, terrorism, and separatism for Jammu and Kashmir. He addressed an election rally, urging people to seize the opportunity to elect the BJP. The first two phases of the election saw massive voter turnout, suggesting potential BJP victory.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon the people of Jammu and Kashmir to opt for a government devoid of 'corruption, terrorism, and separatism,' envisioning peace and a brighter future for their children. Modi made these remarks at an election rally held at M A M Stadium, rallying support for BJP candidates.
Highlighting the significance of the ongoing assembly elections, Modi stated that Jammu's electorate has a historic opportunity to shape the next government, urging them to capitalize on this moment and select the BJP.
Modi noted the impressive voter turnout in the initial phases as a sign pointing to a potential absolute majority for the BJP in forming its first government in the region. This rally marks his third visit to Jammu and Kashmir within the past two weeks, underscoring the high-stakes nature of this election cycle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
