ECI Demands Action and Accountability Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Polls

The Election Commission of India has directed Maharashtra officials to expedite cases related to electoral offences and maintain transparency and preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar expressed dissatisfaction with the state's non-compliance on several directives and emphasized the need for swift action against fake news and illicit activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 16:29 IST
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar during a meeting with Maharashtra officials. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a crucial review meeting ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) pressed for the expeditious handling of FIRs related to electoral offences during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar underscored the need for swift action on cases involving personnel, EVMs, and social media misinformation.

The CEC emphasized the importance of timely conclusions of all LS 2024 cases and urged State Police Nodal Officers to avoid any delays. He outlined specific measures for voter convenience at polling stations, directing District Election Officers and Superintendents of Police to ensure adequate facilities, proper signage, and effective management of voter queues.

During his two-day visit to Mumbai, Kumar addressed concerns over unexecuted directives, questioning the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police on the lack of progress in relocating officials who have surpassed tenure limits in their home districts. He also instructed the Excise Commissioner to curb the flow of illicit liquor, stressing vigilance ahead of the elections. The assembly elections in Maharashtra, involving 288 constituencies, will feature significant competition between the major coalitions: the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the Maha Yuti Alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

