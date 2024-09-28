Left Menu

CEC's Directive Against Voter Apathy in Maharashtra

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar expressed concern over voter apathy in urban Maharashtra and assured measures to increase voter turnout in the upcoming assembly elections. He called for informed voting, transparency regarding candidates' backgrounds, and strict checks to ensure peaceful and fair elections.

Updated: 28-09-2024 17:18 IST
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar expressed his concern over urban voter apathy during a review of poll preparedness for the Maharashtra assembly elections in Mumbai on Saturday.

Kumar identified areas like Colaba and Kalyan as having low voter turnout in the recent Lok Sabha polls and emphasized the need for maximum enrolment and voting, including informing daily wage earners about the paid holiday on voting day.

He also stressed the importance of voter awareness regarding candidate backgrounds and announced checks on helicopter usage and stern actions against fake news ahead of the elections. The CEC assured that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure free and fair elections in Maharashtra.

