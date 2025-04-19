When Fake News Strikes: WhatsApp Group's Sensationalism Backfires
Two residents of Nagpur found themselves in trouble after creating a WhatsApp group to spread false rumors of a thief gang, causing panic among villagers. After public unrest, both were booked by police under sections of the Indian Penal Code 2023 for spreading fake news and damaging public peace.
The attempt to sensationalize on social media has landed two Nagpur residents in hot water. Their creation of a WhatsApp group, which spread false rumors of a gang of thieves, set off a chain reaction that left local villagers in fear and prompted police action.
The main perpetrator, Pawan Vinayak Uke, aged 29, initiated the group named 'Chorose Saavdhan'. In just eight days, it became a hub for false theft alerts, drawing in local resident Pradeep Uke, among others.
Police revealed the misinformation caused villagers to keep sleepless nighttime watches, armed and wary. Despite subsequently deleting the group, Uke and another member, Tejas Dilip Bhure, are now facing legal actions for inciting public panic through fake news dissemination.
