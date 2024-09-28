Left Menu

Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah Killed in Israeli Airstrike, Sparking Regional Tensions

Hassan Nasrallah, the influential leader of Hezbollah, who played a major role in transforming the group into a formidable paramilitary and political force, was killed in an Israeli airstrike. His death has escalated already high tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, amid ongoing conflict in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 28-09-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 18:54 IST
  • Lebanon

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, instrumental in transforming the Lebanese militant group into a significant paramilitary and political force, was killed in an Israeli airstrike, the group announced. Nasrallah, aged 64, was targeted in Beirut's southern suburb of Haret Hreik.

Nasrallah spearheaded Hezbollah's operations against Israel during the 2006 war and significantly involved the group in Syria's conflict. His death marks a critical point in the ongoing hostilities, as Israel has intensified its airstrikes against Hezbollah in retaliation for their rocket and missile attacks on northern Israel.

Following his death, Hezbollah proclaimed in a statement that Nasrallah had joined his fellow martyrs and continued his legacy of resistance. His demise comes at a time when regional tensions are at unprecedented levels due to the protracted conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, and the wider war in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

