Left Menu

Chouhan Pledges Probes, Promises Financial Aid if BJP Wins Jharkhand

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared that if the BJP wins power in Jharkhand, they will investigate the alleged 'paper leak' cases during the JMM-led government’s tenure. Addressing a rally, he also promised financial aid for students and filling 2.87 lakh vacant government posts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-09-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 19:40 IST
Chouhan Pledges Probes, Promises Financial Aid if BJP Wins Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan vowed on Saturday that the alleged 'paper leak' cases occurring under the JMM-led government would undergo investigation if the BJP secures power in Jharkhand.

Speaking at a rally in Palamu district during the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra,' Chouhan alleged that question papers leaked 17 times under the JMM administration, resulting in examination cancellations.

'The JMM government is deceiving youths. Papers were leaked 17 times and exams were subsequently canceled. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has essentially turned into a 'paper leak morcha.' We will probe these cases,' asserted Chouhan, one of the BJP's state-in-charges.

He also promised that, if victorious, the BJP would offer financial support amounting to Rs 2,000 per month for two years to graduate and postgraduate students preparing for government jobs. Additionally, Chouhan pledged to fill 2.87 lakh vacant government posts in the first cabinet meeting. Monthly financial aid of Rs 2,100 would be provided to women, he added.

Chouhan reiterated concerns about Jharkhand's land, daughters, and bread being threatened by infiltration from Bangladesh and appealed for public support to form a BJP government in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024