Chouhan Pledges Probes, Promises Financial Aid if BJP Wins Jharkhand

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan vowed on Saturday that the alleged 'paper leak' cases occurring under the JMM-led government would undergo investigation if the BJP secures power in Jharkhand.

Speaking at a rally in Palamu district during the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra,' Chouhan alleged that question papers leaked 17 times under the JMM administration, resulting in examination cancellations.

'The JMM government is deceiving youths. Papers were leaked 17 times and exams were subsequently canceled. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has essentially turned into a 'paper leak morcha.' We will probe these cases,' asserted Chouhan, one of the BJP's state-in-charges.

He also promised that, if victorious, the BJP would offer financial support amounting to Rs 2,000 per month for two years to graduate and postgraduate students preparing for government jobs. Additionally, Chouhan pledged to fill 2.87 lakh vacant government posts in the first cabinet meeting. Monthly financial aid of Rs 2,100 would be provided to women, he added.

Chouhan reiterated concerns about Jharkhand's land, daughters, and bread being threatened by infiltration from Bangladesh and appealed for public support to form a BJP government in the state.

