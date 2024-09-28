Left Menu

Missile Intercepted as Netanyahu Returns to Israel

Air raid sirens blared across central Israel, including Tel Aviv airport, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned from the US. The Israeli military intercepted a missile launched from Yemen. No injuries were reported, and it is unclear if the missile targeted Netanyahu's flight. Netanyahu cut short his US trip to address the Hezbollah crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 28-09-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 20:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Air raid sirens sounded across central Israel, including at the Tel Aviv international airport, shortly after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu landed following a US trip.

The Israeli military reported that a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted soon after the sirens went off. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

It remains unclear whether the missile strike was intended to target Netanyahu's flight. Netanyahu had to cut short his visit to the US to manage the escalating crisis with Hezbollah militants in Israel.

