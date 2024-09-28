Missile Intercepted as Netanyahu Returns to Israel

Air raid sirens sounded across central Israel, including at the Tel Aviv international airport, shortly after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu landed following a US trip.

The Israeli military reported that a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted soon after the sirens went off. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

It remains unclear whether the missile strike was intended to target Netanyahu's flight. Netanyahu had to cut short his visit to the US to manage the escalating crisis with Hezbollah militants in Israel.

