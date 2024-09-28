Rahul Gandhi Under Fire for 'Naach-Gaana' Comment on Ram Temple Event

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came under fire on Saturday for his 'naach-gaana' comment regarding the January 22 consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The ruling BJP labeled him as a 'liar of the highest order,' emphasizing the inflammatory nature of his remarks.

The BJP asserted that Gandhi's comments reveal the Gandhi family's genuine attitude and disregard for Hinduism. The controversy erupted after a video clip of Gandhi, where he criticizes the exclusion of poor people, laborers, and farmers from the event, went viral on social media.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi condemned Gandhi's statements, highlighting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had honored the temple construction workers. The BJP denounced Gandhi's use of terms like 'naach-gaana' in the context of the temple ceremony, citing it as further evidence of the Congress party's alleged disrespect towards Hindu traditions.

