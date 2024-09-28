Congress Leader Criticizes BJP Over Handling of Sexual Assault Cases in Gujarat

Congress leader Mumtaz Patel launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the alleged sexual assault of two minors in Gujarat. Patel claimed that the BJP promptly raises concerns when such incidents occur in non-BJP-ruled states but remains silent in Gujarat.

Patel highlighted two recent cases in Gujarat: a six-year-old girl in Dahod who was allegedly raped and murdered by her school principal, and a 10-month-old girl in Bharuch who was allegedly molested by a frequent visitor. She questioned the silence of BJP leaders, despite their vocal stance in incidents occurring elsewhere.

On a separate note, Gujarat police arrested the school principal accused of killing the six-year-old, and another man for molesting the 10-month-old. Meanwhile, in Kolkata, a trainee doctor's death led to the arrest of Sandip Ghosh by the CBI over corruption charges at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

