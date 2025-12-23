Left Menu

Violent Clash in Dahod: Two Injured and Search for Accused Underway

The Dahod town of Gujarat witnessed a violent clash involving two minority community groups. Aijaaz and Irshad Pathan allegedly opened fire, injuring two people. The injured are hospitalized, and police have filed charges. The hunt for the accused is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dahod | Updated: 23-12-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 22:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A violent confrontation between two groups of a minority community led to gunfire injuries in Dahod town, Gujarat, on Tuesday, police reported.

Rivalries erupted near Patni Chowk in the Kasba area, where two brothers, Aijaaz and Irshad Pathan, allegedly used a Mauser pistol to shoot at the opposing group members.

The police report that two individuals were injured in the legs and waist, receiving immediate medical attention. A case has been logged against the Pathan brothers under the Arms Act and attempted murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities remain on the lookout for the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

