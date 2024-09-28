Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Reshuffle: CM Stalin's Son Udhayanidhi Elevated to Deputy CM

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi approved a cabinet reshuffle recommended by Chief Minister M K Stalin, which includes the elevation of his son Udhayanidhi to Deputy CM. V Senthil Balaji returns to the cabinet after being granted bail by the Supreme Court. Three ministers have been dropped, while new members are inducted.

Updated: 28-09-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 22:06 IST
  India

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Saturday approved Chief Minister M K Stalin's recommendations for a cabinet reshuffle, which included the elevation of his son Udhayanidhi Stalin to Deputy Chief Minister. The move comes two days after the Supreme Court granted bail to V Senthil Balaji in a money laundering case. Balaji has now been re-inducted into the council of ministers.

The reshuffle also saw the dropping of three ministers, including Mano Thangaraj, previously in charge of the Dairy Development portfolio. Newly inducted ministers include Dr Govi Chezhiaan, R Rajendran, and S M Nasar. Senthil Balaji had initially resigned in February following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a cash-for-jobs scam.

According to a Raj Bhavan release, Chief Minister Stalin recommended Udhayanidhi Stalin be allotted the Planning and Development portfolio in addition to his current roles and be designated as Deputy Chief Minister. The swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers will take place on Sunday at 3.30 pm in Raj Bhavan. Additionally, Dr K Ponmudy has been assigned as the new Minister for Forests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

