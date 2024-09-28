Left Menu

Hezbollah Leader's Death Raises Questions About U.S.-Israel Relations

The U.S. was not informed ahead of Israel's strike on Hezbollah's HQ in Beirut that killed its leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. This unexpected action raises concerns about the U.S.'s influence on Israel and potential broader Middle Eastern conflict. U.S. officials have called for diplomacy to prevent escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 23:47 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 23:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States was not forewarned about Israel's strike on Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut that resulted in the death of the Iran-backed militant group's leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, U.S. President Joe Biden and other officials confirmed. This raises questions regarding the administration's influence over its close ally.

President Biden clarified on Friday that the U.S. had no advance knowledge or involvement in the Israeli airstrike, which Hezbollah claimed had killed Nasrallah. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also stated he had no prior warning but was in communication with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, as the operation unfolded.

The death of Nasrallah holds significant implications for the Middle East, as Israel shifts its focus from Gaza operations against Iran-aligned Hamas to targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon. U.S. officials stress the importance of diplomacy to prevent broader conflict. Analysts suggest that the strike could complicate American efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, and the timing—during Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the U.N.—could strain U.S.-Israel relations further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

