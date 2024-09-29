British Lawmaker Rosie Duffield Quits Labour Party Over Starmer's Conduct

British lawmaker Rosie Duffield resigned from the Labour Party on Saturday, citing objections to Prime Minister Keir Starmer's approach to child poverty and his acceptance of donations in the form of free clothing and hospitality.

In a letter to The Sunday Times, Duffield accused Starmer of 'sleaze, nepotism, and apparent avarice,' expressing deep shame over the conduct of the party leadership. Starmer recently announced he would stop accepting donations for clothing after public scrutiny.

Duffield, who has served as the MP for Canterbury since 2017, will continue her role as an independent. She has previously voiced dissent against several of Starmer's policy proposals, including a plan to remove fuel subsidies for pensioners and his stance on welfare support.

(With inputs from agencies.)