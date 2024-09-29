Zelenskiy Receives Trump Assurance Amid U.S. Election Uncertainty
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed that Donald Trump assured support for Ukraine if reelected. Zelenskiy, in the United States for the U.N. General Assembly, presented his war 'victory plan' to Trump. Zelenskiy aims to gain united U.S. support without taking sides in the upcoming presidential elections.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in an interview with Fox News aired on Saturday, revealed he received "very direct information" from Donald Trump indicating that the former U.S. president would support Ukraine in its war against Russia if he wins the November presidential election.
During a private meeting, Zelenskiy presented his strategic "victory plan" to Trump, who has suggested he would work with both Ukraine and Russia to end the conflict. Zelenskiy stated that Trump's commitment to support Ukraine was clear, although he remains cautious about future U.S. leadership outcomes.
Zelenskiy's U.S. visit aimed at promoting his "victory plan," described by U.S. officials as a renewed plea for more weapons and fewer restrictions on missile use. While some officials consider the plan overly ambitious, Zelenskiy seeks bipartisan U.S. backing in the ongoing war with Russia, deliberately avoiding alignment with either U.S. political party during the election period.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chinese Military Condemns German Warships' Taiwan Strait Passage
Congress MLA Zubair Khan Passes Away in Alwar
Four-time Alwar Congress MLA Zubair Khan Passes Away at 62
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Honored with IIFA's ‘Woman Of The Year’ Award
Stoltenberg says NATO could have done more to prevent Ukraine war, FAS reports