Zelenskiy Receives Trump Assurance Amid U.S. Election Uncertainty

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed that Donald Trump assured support for Ukraine if reelected. Zelenskiy, in the United States for the U.N. General Assembly, presented his war 'victory plan' to Trump. Zelenskiy aims to gain united U.S. support without taking sides in the upcoming presidential elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2024 00:19 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 00:19 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in an interview with Fox News aired on Saturday, revealed he received "very direct information" from Donald Trump indicating that the former U.S. president would support Ukraine in its war against Russia if he wins the November presidential election.

During a private meeting, Zelenskiy presented his strategic "victory plan" to Trump, who has suggested he would work with both Ukraine and Russia to end the conflict. Zelenskiy stated that Trump's commitment to support Ukraine was clear, although he remains cautious about future U.S. leadership outcomes.

Zelenskiy's U.S. visit aimed at promoting his "victory plan," described by U.S. officials as a renewed plea for more weapons and fewer restrictions on missile use. While some officials consider the plan overly ambitious, Zelenskiy seeks bipartisan U.S. backing in the ongoing war with Russia, deliberately avoiding alignment with either U.S. political party during the election period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

