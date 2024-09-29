Left Menu

Trump's Harsh Speech Targets Immigration and Kamala Harris

Donald Trump unleashed severe criticism against illegal immigrants, particularly those committing crimes, and took personal shots at Kamala Harris during a speech in Wisconsin. His rhetoric focused on violent crimes by undocumented immigrants, blaming Harris and Biden for the border crisis and vowing to tighten immigration laws if reelected.

Trump

Donald Trump delivered one of his most severe critiques against illegal immigrants, especially those involved in violent crimes, in a heated speech in Wisconsin on Saturday. He also escalated his personal attacks on Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, who recently visited the U.S.-Mexico border for her 2024 presidential campaign.

The Republican nominee displayed posters of undocumented immigrants arrested for serious crimes and banners advocating for the expulsion of illegal migrants. He described such immigrants as 'monsters' and 'vile animals,' attributing the border issues to Harris and President Joe Biden.

Trump's speech, made in the small city of Prairie du Chien, centered on alleged crimes by migrants, claiming they wanted to 'rape, pillage, thieve, plunder, and kill' Americans. Despite studies showing no higher crime rates among immigrants, his rhetoric continues to find support among some grieving families affected by violent crimes and the opioid crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

