Austria's Election: A Nation on the Brink

Austrians are headed to the polls this Sunday to elect a new parliament, in an election teetering on a knife-edge between the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) and the ruling conservatives. Economic concerns and immigration issues have dominated the campaign, inflaming debates and sharpening divides.

After leading in opinion polls for months, the FPO's advantage has dwindled, placing them in a dead heat with the Austrian People's Party (OVP). Chancellor Karl Nehammer frames himself as a statesman while casting his rival, FPO leader Herbert Kickl, as a divisive figure. Despite this, projections show that neither party will secure an absolute majority, forcing a coalition government scenario. Results will begin emerging shortly after polls close at 5 p.m. (1500 GMT).

Kathrin Stainer-Haemmerle, a political science professor, comments, "What's at stake is whether the FPO will appoint the chancellor or not." An FPO victory, she asserts, could significantly alter Austria's role in the European Union, given Kickl's admiration for the controversial Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

President Alexander Van der Bellen has expressed reservations about the FPO due to its EU-critical stance and reluctance to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Despite this, coalition possibilities are explored, with Nehammer stating clearly that his party will not join a government led by Kickl.

The election is set against a backdrop of economic struggles and recent severe flooding, which may have bolstered Nehammer's standing. Some Austrians, like Greens supporter Susanne Pinter, worry about the ramifications of an FPO victory, particularly for women, immigrants, and climate policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)