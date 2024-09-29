Left Menu

Trump Lashes Out at Immigrants, Targets Harris Amid Tight Election Race

In a contentious speech in Wisconsin, Donald Trump intensified his rhetoric against undocumented immigrants and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris. Accusing Harris and President Biden of lax border policies, Trump depicted immigrants as violent criminals. His address also reiterated claims of election fraud and drew mixed reactions from affected families.

Updated: 29-09-2024 05:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Donald Trump, on Saturday, aggressively criticized undocumented immigrants and ramped up his personal attacks on Kamala Harris during a speech in Wisconsin.

In a battleground state, Trump labeled Harris 'mentally impaired' and blamed her and President Joe Biden for the influx of immigrants and violent crimes, amid a close race ahead of the 2024 election. Trump's speech was heavily focused on immigration, portraying undocumented immigrants as 'monsters' and 'vile animals,' while advocating for stringent measures.

Harris and Biden were accused of endangering American lives, with Trump pledging prosecution if reelected. Critics argue Trump's claims exacerbate racial tensions, though some families affected by immigrant-related violence support his stance.

