Trump Lashes Out at Immigrants, Targets Harris Amid Tight Election Race

Donald Trump, on Saturday, aggressively criticized undocumented immigrants and ramped up his personal attacks on Kamala Harris during a speech in Wisconsin.

In a battleground state, Trump labeled Harris 'mentally impaired' and blamed her and President Joe Biden for the influx of immigrants and violent crimes, amid a close race ahead of the 2024 election. Trump's speech was heavily focused on immigration, portraying undocumented immigrants as 'monsters' and 'vile animals,' while advocating for stringent measures.

Harris and Biden were accused of endangering American lives, with Trump pledging prosecution if reelected. Critics argue Trump's claims exacerbate racial tensions, though some families affected by immigrant-related violence support his stance.

