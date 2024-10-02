Historic Dockworkers' Strike Threatens U.S. Economy

Dockworkers on the U.S. East and Gulf Coasts initiated their first large-scale strike in nearly half a century on Tuesday, halting approximately half of the country's ocean shipping operations. The strike follows failed negotiations over wage increases with the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX).

The International Longshoremen's Association (ILA), representing 45,000 port workers, has shut down all ports from Maine to Texas after rejecting USMX's final contract proposal. ILA leader Harold Daggett criticized employers for inadequate pay offers and for pushing port automation projects that threaten jobs. 'We are prepared to fight for as long as necessary,' Daggett told reporters.

The strike is already causing significant delays, impacting major ports such as New York, Baltimore, and Houston, and could cost the U.S. economy roughly $5 billion daily. Businesses and analysts are deeply concerned about the walkout's potential to disrupt supply chains and drive up consumer costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)