Left Menu

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Threatens U.S. Economy

Dockworkers on the U.S. East and Gulf Coasts have initiated their first large-scale strike in nearly 50 years, halting about half of the country's ocean shipping. The walkout, involving 45,000 workers, is expected to disrupt goods supply, cost the economy billions daily, and potentially stoke inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 00:08 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 00:08 IST
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Threatens U.S. Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Dockworkers on the U.S. East and Gulf Coasts initiated their first large-scale strike in nearly half a century on Tuesday, halting approximately half of the country's ocean shipping operations. The strike follows failed negotiations over wage increases with the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX).

The International Longshoremen's Association (ILA), representing 45,000 port workers, has shut down all ports from Maine to Texas after rejecting USMX's final contract proposal. ILA leader Harold Daggett criticized employers for inadequate pay offers and for pushing port automation projects that threaten jobs. 'We are prepared to fight for as long as necessary,' Daggett told reporters.

The strike is already causing significant delays, impacting major ports such as New York, Baltimore, and Houston, and could cost the U.S. economy roughly $5 billion daily. Businesses and analysts are deeply concerned about the walkout's potential to disrupt supply chains and drive up consumer costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024