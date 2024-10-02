Rebuilding After Hurricane Helene: A Daunting Task

Rebuilding in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene will be a monumental and costly endeavor, according to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, he emphasized the extensive effort required, predicting it will take years to complete.

Mayorkas also reported that search and rescue missions are still actively underway in several impacted locales. 'We are committed to supporting affected communities,' he noted, highlighting the federal government's ongoing involvement in recovery operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)