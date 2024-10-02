Middle East Tension: Iran's Missile Strike on Israel Raises War Fears
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed retaliation against Iran's missile attack on Israel, raising fears of a broader conflict. Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed the assault was in response to Israeli actions in Lebanon and Gaza. The international community called for de-escalation as tensions soared in the Middle East.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that Iran will face consequences for its missile attack on Israel, escalating fears of a potential full-scale war. In a statement, Netanyahu warned that Iran had made a significant error and would 'pay for it.'
Following the attack, where Iran launched over 180 ballistic missiles, the international community voiced concerns. The U.S. Navy intervened, firing interceptors to protect Israel, and U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed unwavering support for Israel, describing Iran's actions as 'ineffective.'
Meanwhile, tensions soared with Iran and Israel exchanging threats of severe reprisals. The U.N. and EU have urged for immediate ceasefire and de-escalation to prevent a wider regional conflict, as casualties continue to mount in Lebanon and Gaza amid intensified Israeli ground operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
