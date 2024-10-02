Middle East Tension: Iran's Missile Strike on Israel Raises War Fears

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that Iran will face consequences for its missile attack on Israel, escalating fears of a potential full-scale war. In a statement, Netanyahu warned that Iran had made a significant error and would 'pay for it.'

Following the attack, where Iran launched over 180 ballistic missiles, the international community voiced concerns. The U.S. Navy intervened, firing interceptors to protect Israel, and U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed unwavering support for Israel, describing Iran's actions as 'ineffective.'

Meanwhile, tensions soared with Iran and Israel exchanging threats of severe reprisals. The U.N. and EU have urged for immediate ceasefire and de-escalation to prevent a wider regional conflict, as casualties continue to mount in Lebanon and Gaza amid intensified Israeli ground operations.

