Trump Politicizes Hurricane Helene to Boost Presidential Campaign

Donald Trump is using the destruction caused by Hurricane Helene to bolster his presidential campaign against Kamala Harris. He criticized Biden's response during his visit to storm-hit Georgia, while Biden and Harris plan their own visits to affected areas. Analysts see Trump's actions as unusual for a candidate not currently holding office.

Donald Trump is leveraging the destruction caused by Hurricane Helene to advance his presidential campaign against Kamala Harris. Political analysts pointed out on Tuesday that the Republican candidate disseminated false information about the federal response during his visit to a storm-stricken city.

During his visit to Valdosta, Georgia, Trump accused Democratic President Joe Biden of being unresponsive to the hurricane's damage. Trump's visit included the delivery of supplies such as oil, water, and equipment in partnership with Franklin Graham's relief organization. Analysts noted the potential political ramifications, as both Georgia and North Carolina are critical battleground states.

In contrast, Biden and Harris plan their own visits to the affected areas. The political impact of Trump's actions remains to be seen, as natural disasters have historically shaped U.S. politics. The storm has already claimed over 100 lives and left thousands reliant on federal aid for recovery.

