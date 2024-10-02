Trump Declines 60 Minutes Interview Ahead of Election

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has opted out of CBS News' '60 Minutes' election special, scheduled for next Monday. The show typically includes back-to-back interviews with presidential contenders, but will now feature only Democratic opponent Kamala Harris.

Trump's campaign spokesman Steven Cheung dismissed the reports as 'fake news,' claiming that while discussions took place, no interview was ever finalized. The network, however, maintains that Trump's campaign had initially agreed to the interview before canceling.

Vice-President Harris will appear in a pre-taped interview with Bill Whitaker. Meanwhile, CBS will address Trump's absence through correspondent Scott Pelley. This marks a significant moment, as opportunities for voters to compare the candidates together are scarce.

