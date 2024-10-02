US Vice Presidential Debate Highlights Domestic News Amidst Election, Hurricane, and Strikes

US vice presidential candidates Democrat Tim Walz and Republican JD Vance will face off in the only debate before the Nov. 5 election, highlighting their stark contrasts on key issues.

In Georgia, Democratic lawyers are challenging new election rules imposed by a Republican board, arguing they could undermine public trust.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has leveraged the devastation of Hurricane Helene to bolster his presidential campaign, while rescue teams continue to search for survivors in the storm-ravaged North Carolina mountains.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security allocated $210 million to protect faith groups from hate crimes, reflecting concerns over rising hate incidents amid Middle Eastern conflicts.

In addition, East and Gulf Coast dockworkers initiated a large-scale strike, disrupting half of the nation's ocean shipping and potentially impacting the economy significantly.

