Biden Takes Action Against Potential Price Gouging by Foreign Ocean Carriers

President Joe Biden has taken a proactive step by directing his team to monitor potential price gouging activity by foreign ocean carriers, according to a statement from the White House on Tuesday.

In addition to this measure, Biden has urged employers of dockworkers to enhance their contract proposals in an effort to resolve a large-scale strike.

The President's actions emphasize his commitment to preventing unfair pricing practices and resolving labor disputes that affect the economy.

