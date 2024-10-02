Left Menu

Biden Takes Action Against Potential Price Gouging by Foreign Ocean Carriers

President Joe Biden has instructed his team to keep an eye on potential price gouging by foreign ocean carriers. He has also pressed dockworker employers to improve their contract offers to union employees to end a major strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2024 06:21 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 06:21 IST
Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden has taken a proactive step by directing his team to monitor potential price gouging activity by foreign ocean carriers, according to a statement from the White House on Tuesday.

In addition to this measure, Biden has urged employers of dockworkers to enhance their contract proposals in an effort to resolve a large-scale strike.

The President's actions emphasize his commitment to preventing unfair pricing practices and resolving labor disputes that affect the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

