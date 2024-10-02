Tim Walz and JD Vance Spar in Charged Vice Presidential Debate

At a charged vice presidential debate on Tuesday, Democrat Tim Walz and Republican JD Vance clashed over policy issues such as the Middle East crisis, immigration, taxes, and climate change. Despite their sharp critiques, the candidates largely eschewed personal attacks, aiming their barbs instead at the top of their respective tickets, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Throughout the debate, Vance consistently questioned Harris's effectiveness, accusing her of failing to address key issues like inflation, immigration, and the economy. "If Kamala Harris has such great plans for middle-class problems, she ought to implement them now, not later," Vance stated. Conversely, Walz painted Trump as an unstable leader more sympathetic to strongmen than capable of managing international conflicts.

The debate unfolded against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East, which fueled spirited exchanges between the vice presidential hopefuls. Walz and Vance had contrasting views on the security policies of their running mates, reflecting the broader ideological divide as the electrical race approaches the final stretch.

(With inputs from agencies.)