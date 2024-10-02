Former Minister Mushtaq Ahmad Shah Bukhari Passes Away at 75

Former minister and BJP candidate from Surankote, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah Bukhari, died on Wednesday after collapsing at his residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, party leaders said.

He was 75 and is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son.

Bukhari had been unwell for some time and suffered a heart attack at 7 am, leading to his death, according to a BJP leader.

Bukhari, a two-time former MLA from Surankote, joined the BJP in February after the Centre granted Scheduled Tribe status to his Pahari community. He was fielded from Surankote, which went to polls along with 25 other segments in the second phase on September 25.

Bukhari had quit the National Conference in February 2022 after a four-decade-long association following an argument with party president Farooq Abdullah over the Scheduled Tribe status.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina and leaders of other political parties condoled Bukhari's death.

"Bukhari was a mass leader, and his death left a void that is very hard to fill," Raina said.

(With inputs from agencies.)