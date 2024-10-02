Tim Walz and JD Vance Face-off in Civil Vice Presidential Debate
Democrat Tim Walz and Republican JD Vance engaged in a surprisingly civil vice presidential debate amidst a contentious election season. While they primarily attacked their running mates, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the candidates discussed significant issues like the Middle East crisis, immigration, taxes, and climate change. The tone remained largely cordial despite heated exchanges.
On Tuesday, Democrat Tim Walz and Republican JD Vance engaged in a notable vice presidential debate that remained surprisingly civil, a stark contrast to the contentious election season marked by inflammatory rhetoric and assassination attempts.
Despite having a history of attacking each other, the candidates saved their strongest criticisms for their running mates, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump.
The debate covered various pressing issues including the Middle East crisis, immigration, and climate change, yet maintained a demeanor described as 'Midwestern nice,' with both candidates thanking each other even as they sparred.
(With inputs from agencies.)
