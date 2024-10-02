German Chancellor Calls for Immediate Halt of Attacks on Israel

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Iran and Hezbollah to halt their attacks on Israel immediately, citing a risk of inflaming the entire region.

Germany, along with its international partners, is committed to working towards achieving a ceasefire, stated Scholz.

'Iran is risking setting the entire region on fire - this must be prevented at all costs. Hezbollah and Iran must immediately cease their attacks on Israel,' Scholz warned.

