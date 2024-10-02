German Chancellor Calls for Immediate Halt of Attacks on Israel
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Iran and Hezbollah to cease attacks on Israel, warning of regional conflagration. Germany is committed to working towards a ceasefire with international partners. Scholz emphasized that preventing the region from 'setting on fire' is imperative.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 02-10-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 12:18 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Iran and Hezbollah to halt their attacks on Israel immediately, citing a risk of inflaming the entire region.
Germany, along with its international partners, is committed to working towards achieving a ceasefire, stated Scholz.
'Iran is risking setting the entire region on fire - this must be prevented at all costs. Hezbollah and Iran must immediately cease their attacks on Israel,' Scholz warned.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement