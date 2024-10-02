Pawan Kalyan's Tirumala Visit: A Declaration of Faith and Political Statement

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited the Tirumala temple on Wednesday, accompanied by his daughters. Kalyan carried the 'Varahi Declaration' with him to present to the deity, ahead of a meeting in Tirupati on Thursday.

The Janasena president is embarking on a three-day visit to the temple, part of an 11-day penance to atone for alleged sins committed by the previous YSRCP regime. Before his visit, Kalyan's youngest daughter, Palina Anjani Konidela, signed a faith declaration, as required for non-Hindus by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) rules.

The declaration has political implications, as BJP leaders previously demanded a similar act from YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a Christian, for his cancelled temple visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)