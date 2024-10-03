Hurricane Helene: A Storm Surge in the Climate Change Debate

The devastation caused by Hurricane Helene has catapulted climate change into a central issue of the presidential campaign, following months of minimal focus on the topic. The storm has caused significant damage, particularly in Georgia and the Carolinas, resulting in at least 178 fatalities.

Vice President Kamala Harris toured hard-hit areas in Georgia, while President Joe Biden visited the Carolinas, emphasizing the need to address the increasingly intense storms linked to climate change. The storm's impact and its connection to climate change were underscored during the latest vice presidential debate, with candidates from both parties acknowledging the severity of the issue.

As the conversation on climate change intensifies, experts note that events like Helene bring to light established connections between hurricanes and climate change, such as rapid intensification and increased rainfall. This has prompted scrutiny of past and present environmental policies, highlighting a need for decisive action in both disaster response and climate strategy.

