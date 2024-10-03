Left Menu

Hurricane Helene: A Storm Surge in the Climate Change Debate

Hurricane Helene has thrust climate change into the spotlight of the presidential campaign. The storm's devastation, especially in Georgia and the Carolinas, has highlighted the urgent need for a strong federal response and intensified the conversation about human-caused climate change. Both parties are now addressing this critical issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-10-2024 11:16 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 11:16 IST
Hurricane Helene: A Storm Surge in the Climate Change Debate
  • Country:
  • United States

The devastation caused by Hurricane Helene has catapulted climate change into a central issue of the presidential campaign, following months of minimal focus on the topic. The storm has caused significant damage, particularly in Georgia and the Carolinas, resulting in at least 178 fatalities.

Vice President Kamala Harris toured hard-hit areas in Georgia, while President Joe Biden visited the Carolinas, emphasizing the need to address the increasingly intense storms linked to climate change. The storm's impact and its connection to climate change were underscored during the latest vice presidential debate, with candidates from both parties acknowledging the severity of the issue.

As the conversation on climate change intensifies, experts note that events like Helene bring to light established connections between hurricanes and climate change, such as rapid intensification and increased rainfall. This has prompted scrutiny of past and present environmental policies, highlighting a need for decisive action in both disaster response and climate strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024