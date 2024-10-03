Left Menu

Minister Surekha Withdraws Controversial Divorce Comments

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha retracted her claims about BRS leader K T Rama Rao's alleged role in the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya after backlash. She expressed regret and demanded an apology, while Rama Rao sent her a legal notice demanding an apology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-10-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 13:16 IST
In a turn of events, Telangana Minister Konda Surekha has retracted her statements implicating BRS leader K T Rama Rao in the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. The remarks sparked controversy among the film fraternity, leading to widespread criticism from notable figures.

Minister Surekha, who admitted to making the comments in an emotional state, clarified that she holds no animosity towards any family involved. Emphasizing her regret, she posted an unconditional withdrawal of her remarks on social media, following backlash from prominent cine personalities including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and others.

In response to the escalating tension, Rama Rao issued a legal notice demanding an apology from the minister. Meanwhile, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud called for an end to the controversy, advising political figures to exercise caution in public statements.

