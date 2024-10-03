Left Menu

Drama Unfolds: Accusations Fly as Haryana Polls Approach

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attacks Congress, accusing them of deceit and looting, as the state nears its Assembly polls. Saini criticizes Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, his son Deepender, and links to a drug case. Congress refutes the allegations, calling them baseless.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-10-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 20:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has intensified his verbal assault on the Congress ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, accusing the opposition party of deceit and exploitation. In his rally at Charkhi Dadri, Saini criticized Congress figures Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son, Deepender, for their past governance and alleged connections to a drug case.

Saini insisted that the father-son duo respond to his inquiries regarding their decade in power, emphasizing their failure to address questions regarding the contentious images with Haryana Congress chief Uai Bhan and Tushar Goel. The Chief Minister's comments aim to sway public opinion in favor of the BJP, eyeing a third consecutive term.

Meanwhile, the BJP has alleged that a recently arrested drug kingpin is linked to the Congress' youth wing, a claim the opposition vehemently denies, describing it as a tactic to influence electoral outcomes. This development follows a major drug bust in Delhi, involving a massive seizure valued at Rs 5,620 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

