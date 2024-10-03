Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Mexico's First Female President Champions Women's Rights

Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico's first female president, announced reforms to enhance women's rights, focusing on equal pay, freedom from violence, and gender parity in government. The proposed reforms aim to modify several constitutional articles and laws, reflecting her commitment to tackling gender inequality and discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:19 IST
Claudia Sheinbaum

Claudia Sheinbaum made history this week as Mexico's first female president. On Thursday, she unveiled an ambitious package of reforms to strengthen women's rights in a country battling rampant gender violence.

The proposed amendments include ensuring equal pay for equal work, guaranteeing freedom from violence, and requiring gender parity in state and federal government cabinets. The reforms involve changes to the Constitution and secondary laws, expected to pass in Congress with widespread support.

Amidst strides in female representation in government roles, violence against women persists as a pressing issue. National statistics reveal high violence rates, with significant protests addressing murder and impunity concerns. The president's reforms seek to empower women by recognizing their rights and tackling discrimination head-on.

(With inputs from agencies.)

