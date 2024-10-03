Tensions Escalate: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Heats Up

The Israeli military has warned of an expanded ground operation against Hezbollah, urging evacuations in southern Lebanon's communities north of the UN buffer zone. This escalation follows clashes in which eight Israeli soldiers were killed. Meanwhile, tensions rise further as Iran launches a missile attack.

Recent strikes killed 28 health workers in Lebanon, drawing international condemnation over the violation of laws protecting healthcare facilities. The Lebanese Red Cross reported injuries among its paramedics due to Israeli strikes, while residents in Beirut accused Israel of using phosphorous bombs.

Israel's ongoing retaliatory strikes are part of a broader conflict involving Iran-backed groups. These developments come amid fears of a wider war, as regional dynamics shift following an Iranian missile attack in response to Hezbollah and Hamas leaders' killings.

(With inputs from agencies.)