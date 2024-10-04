Left Menu

Escalation in Lebanon: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify Amid Hezbollah Conflict

An Israeli airstrike in Beirut has killed nine, escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah. The strike, near significant government buildings, marks a rare incursion into Lebanon's capital. The conflict, ignited by Hamas' October 7 attack, has expanded, involving Iranian ballistic missiles and civilian casualties across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 04-10-2024 02:33 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 02:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike on a Beirut apartment has claimed nine lives, according to Lebanon's health ministry, marking an unusual escalation as the conflict with Hezbollah intensifies. The target, situated close to key government buildings, signifies a significant development in the ongoing hostilities.

Tensions have soared since the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, leading to frequent exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah across the Lebanese border. Concurrently, Iran's missile volleys against Israel have stirred global concerns about a potential regional war.

Amid this conflict, nearly 1.2 million people have been displaced within Lebanon. International dialogue for peace continues as humanitarian crises escalate, with the World Health Organization urging for a ceasefire to allow necessary medical interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

