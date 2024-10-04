The Boss Endorses: Springsteen Backs Harris for President
Bruce Springsteen has endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris for the November 5 election against Donald Trump. Springsteen joins a growing list of celebrities backing Harris, highlighting her inclusive vision for America and economic policies. Concerns have arisen about celebrity endorsements potentially backfiring politically.
Bruce Springsteen, renowned rock musician, has extended his endorsement to Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, augmenting the celebrity support surrounding the upcoming November 5 election against Donald Trump.
Springsteen, along with other Hollywood figures like Meryl Streep, Chris Rock, and Oprah Winfrey, emphasizes Harris' vision for inclusive governance and equitable economic growth. Springsteen described Trump as the 'most dangerous candidate for president' in his lifetime on Instagram.
Despite the star-studded backing, some Democrats express concerns about the potential backlash, remembering the elitist image fostered by similar support for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election against Trump.
(With inputs from agencies.)
