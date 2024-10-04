US Domestic Turmoil: From Student Debt to Abortion Rights
A roundup of US domestic news highlights includes a judge blocking Biden's student debt relief plan, Michigan urging action for Americans in Lebanon, Melania Trump diverging on abortion rights, and legal challenges surrounding noncitizen voting. Additionally, concerns rise over radiological security and political maneuverings ahead of upcoming elections.
In a series of significant domestic developments, a U.S. judge has stalled President Biden's student loan forgiveness initiative, citing legal challenges from Republican attorneys general. This decision adds to a growing list of judicial roadblocks faced by Biden's administration.
Meanwhile, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has called for increased efforts to evacuate U.S. citizens trapped in Lebanon. In a letter addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Whitmer expressed concerns over the safety of constituents in the conflict zone.
Melania Trump has stirred discussions with recent comments on abortion rights that seemingly counter her husband's, Donald Trump's, established positions. Her stance emphasizes personal freedom, resonating with many female voters as the elections draw near.
(With inputs from agencies.)
