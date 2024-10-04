Left Menu

Unveiling the Tirupati Laddu Controversy: A Political Scandal in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has stirred controversy by alleging laddu adulteration under the previous regime. He called for investigations into corruption, tying the issue to attacks on Sanatana Dharma. With the Supreme Court reviewing the case, Kalyan emphasized the need to safeguard religious practices.

Updated: 04-10-2024 08:44 IST
  • India

In a significant development, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has brought attention to the alleged adulteration of Tirupati laddus, describing it as merely the 'tip of the iceberg' of broader corruption within the previous administration.

Addressing a rally, Kalyan clarified that while he did not personally blame YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he was critical of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board, claiming it was set up during Reddy's tenure. A Supreme Court hearing on the allegations of animal fat being used in the laddus is imminent.

Kalyan contends the laddu scandal is an attack on Sanatana Dharma and has called for national legislation to protect this religious tradition. He vowed to continue campaigning for the establishment of protection boards, emphasizing the enduring nature of Sanatana Dharma despite political shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

