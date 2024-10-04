Tensions Rise in Pakistan as Protests Erupt for Imran Khan's Release
Protests erupted at Islamabad's D-Chowk demanding the release of jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Authorities dispersed crowds using tear gas and suspended communications. Despite roadblocks, supporters led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister attempted to reach the venue, resulting in clashes and arrests.
On Friday, Pakistani authorities resorted to tear gas to disperse protestors assembled at D-Chowk in Islamabad. The protestors were calling for the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and showing solidarity with the judiciary.
Authorities also shut down mobile and internet services across significant parts of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in response to the protest led by Khan from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail. The former cricketer-turned-politician urged his followers to congregate at the iconic venue in Islamabad's heart.
The police reported blocking all entry points to the capital and arresting about 30 demonstrators. Leaders of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, despite the government's deterrent measures, led a convoy towards Islamabad, resulting in further clashes when authorities attempted to halt their progress.

