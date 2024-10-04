Political Showdown in Tripura: CM Saha Accuses Opposition of Conspiracy
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has accused the opposition parties of misleading the public and conspiring against the government. His remarks followed rallies by the CPI(M) and Congress demanding better flood aid and law enforcement. The BJP responded with a counter-rally asserting their transparency and public support.
In a charged atmosphere of political confrontation, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha alleged on Friday that opposition parties are conspiring against the government by misleading the populace.
His assertion came in response to a rally organized by the CPI(M) and a recent procession held by Congress, both demanding improved assistance for flood victims and highlighting concerns over deteriorating law and order. In retaliation, the ruling BJP staged its own rally in the capital, drawing thousands of supporters to the streets.
Addressing the crowd, Saha criticized the opposition for spreading misinformation about governmental performance. He emphasized that the BJP consistently wins elections, reflecting the electorate's support, and warned against baseless accusations while reaffirming the party's commitment to transparency and public welfare.
