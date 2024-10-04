Biden Confident in Fair Election, Wary of Trump's Response
President Joe Biden expressed his confidence in the integrity of the upcoming U.S. presidential election. However, he voiced concerns over how Republican Donald Trump might react should he not win the election. This statement highlights ongoing tensions regarding election processes and outcomes.
Updated: 04-10-2024 23:53 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden has expressed confidence that the forthcoming U.S. presidential election will be conducted fairly. His statement comes amidst ongoing scrutiny of election integrity.
However, Biden also signaled concern over the potential reaction of former President Donald Trump if he were to lose the electoral race.
This unfolds against a backdrop of heightened political discourse concerning democratic processes in the United States.
