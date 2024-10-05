Tunisia's Scorching Protest: A Cry for Electoral Justice

In the heart of Tunisia, protestors swarmed the capital on Friday, voicing their discontent with President Kais Saied. This surge in activism comes just days before an election they deem unjust, as Saied has largely removed opposing candidates.

On the ground, political turmoil has been intensified by decisions from an electoral commission appointed by Saied, which sidelined three significant candidates, stripping an independent court of its role in election disputes. Anger escalated when presidential candidate Ayachi Zammel received three prison sentences.

The capital's protesters, rallying on historic Habib Bourguiba Avenue, clamored against Saied with chants of regime change. They expressed dismay at the constrained electoral process, a stark contrast to Tunisia's past democratic votes, underscoring the current climate of restricted freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)