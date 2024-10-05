Left Menu

Kamala Harris Visits Storm-hit North Carolina Amid Political Tensions

Kamala Harris visits North Carolina post-Hurricane Helene, following Donald Trump's visit filled with misinformation on federal disaster response. Both Harris and President Biden focus on showing empathy and support, while Trump criticizes their efforts. This disaster comes amid heightened political scrutiny and election tensions.

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is set to visit North Carolina on Saturday as the state grapples with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Her visit follows a controversial appearance by Republican Donald Trump, who has been spreading false claims about federal disaster aid.

Earlier this week, Harris was in Georgia, distributing meals and consoling families severely affected by the storm. President Joe Biden also toured the disaster zones in the Carolinas, Georgia, and Florida, where he assessed damage and met with devastated farmers.

Despite a highly politicized environment, Harris and Biden have been visibly supporting the government's recovery efforts, which cover the Southeast for months. Biden urged Congress to replenish vital disaster funds amid accusations from Trump about insufficient aid to Republican areas.

