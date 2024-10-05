Kamala Harris Visits Storm-hit North Carolina Amid Political Tensions

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is set to visit North Carolina on Saturday as the state grapples with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Her visit follows a controversial appearance by Republican Donald Trump, who has been spreading false claims about federal disaster aid.

Earlier this week, Harris was in Georgia, distributing meals and consoling families severely affected by the storm. President Joe Biden also toured the disaster zones in the Carolinas, Georgia, and Florida, where he assessed damage and met with devastated farmers.

Despite a highly politicized environment, Harris and Biden have been visibly supporting the government's recovery efforts, which cover the Southeast for months. Biden urged Congress to replenish vital disaster funds amid accusations from Trump about insufficient aid to Republican areas.

